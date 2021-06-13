Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 677.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,734 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.02 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

