Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.45 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.