Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,337 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

