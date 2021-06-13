Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 53,095 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $477,018.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

