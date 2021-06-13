Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,075 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SEA by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $22,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock opened at $277.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.