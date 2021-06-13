K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.98

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 271805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNT shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.4113993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

