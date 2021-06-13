Kadena Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $273,859.00 (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $62.01 million and approximately $273,859.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00056080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00166048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00195075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.01098862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,882.76 or 1.00276563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,554 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.