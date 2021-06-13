Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kardex stock opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. Kardex has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $237.00.
Kardex Company Profile
