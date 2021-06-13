Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Kardex stock opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. Kardex has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $237.00.

Get Kardex alerts:

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.