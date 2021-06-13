Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118,813 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,176,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49.

