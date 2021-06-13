Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $104.89 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

