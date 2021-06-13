Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $294.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.90. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

