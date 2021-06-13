Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,402 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

BATS FOCT opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39.

