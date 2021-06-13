Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $304,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 429.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 330,846 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04.

