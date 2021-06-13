Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,128,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASH opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

