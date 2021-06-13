KeyCorp Raises The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $320.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

