Kind Ads Token Reaches Market Cap of $153,124.06 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $153,124.06 and $78.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00793078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.08186823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085735 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

KIND is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars.

