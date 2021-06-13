King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,552 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $100,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 9,382,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,026,759. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

