King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. FMC comprises 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $315,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in FMC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $5,272,000. Boston Partners raised its position in FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in FMC by 762.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $119.42. 519,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,791. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

