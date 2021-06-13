King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $110.08 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $110,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.16. The company had a trading volume of 759,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,399. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

