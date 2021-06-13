King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $247.33 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.58% of Roper Technologies worth $247,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.24. The company had a trading volume of 386,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $460.39. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.