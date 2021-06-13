King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 49,661 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 49,661 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $79,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,627,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.51. 1,630,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.