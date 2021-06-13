Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the May 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DNB Markets began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. 396,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2298 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

