Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

