KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $310.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.00.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.83. KLA has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $108,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

