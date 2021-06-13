KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Update

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KLDI remained flat at $$7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. KLDiscovery has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $334.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.09.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.