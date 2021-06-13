Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KUBTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

KUBTY stock opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kubota has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

