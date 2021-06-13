KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $70.03.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

