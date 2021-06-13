La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LZB opened at $43.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

