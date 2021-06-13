Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,998 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.41% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $350,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Argus upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

NYSE LH opened at $258.55 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

