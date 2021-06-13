LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $8.61 million and $704,363.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00165106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00187131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.01134232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.99 or 0.99928066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

