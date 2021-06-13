Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Holdings Lowered by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,162 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $21,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 102,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,121 shares of company stock worth $1,026,860. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

