Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 634 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

ALLE stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

