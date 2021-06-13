Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

