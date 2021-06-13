Lafayette Investments Inc. Takes $632,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

GD stock opened at $191.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

