Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 6,705.9% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LLKKF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

