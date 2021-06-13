Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

