Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lannett by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lannett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

