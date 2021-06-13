Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 13th total of 4,531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS LMPMF remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Get Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.