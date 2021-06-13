Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) & Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Financial Review

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lemonade alerts:

This table compares Lemonade and Unico American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 69.07 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -29.25 Unico American $32.56 million 0.76 -$21.49 million N/A N/A

Unico American has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lemonade.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Unico American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -147.00% -26.53% -15.24% Unico American -51.14% -44.51% -13.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lemonade and Unico American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00 Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $88.57, indicating a potential downside of 16.58%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Unico American.

Summary

Lemonade beats Unico American on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.