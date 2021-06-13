LiquidApps Price Down 32.4% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $8,685.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

