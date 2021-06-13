Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 million and the lowest is $760,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 198,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

