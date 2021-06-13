Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.72 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 147,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

