LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a growth of 100.2% from the May 13th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 3,032,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,435. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 29.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LM Funding America by 264.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the first quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 423.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

