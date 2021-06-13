Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT remained flat at $$387.72 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 751,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,372. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

