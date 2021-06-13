Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Trading Down 3.6%

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.80 and last traded at $127.80. Approximately 9,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 896,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.56.
Several analysts have commented on LOGI shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.