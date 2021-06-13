Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Trading Down 3.6%

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.80 and last traded at $127.80. Approximately 9,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 896,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.56.

Several analysts have commented on LOGI shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

