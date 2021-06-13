London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Up 302.8% in May

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 302.8% from the May 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,042,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LNSTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 99,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,350. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.2529 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

