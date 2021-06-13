Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $22.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

M has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.46. 10,098,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,824,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 971.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 633,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 573,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

