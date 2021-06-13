MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

MMD opened at $22.47 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.43.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $211,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yie-Hsin Hung purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,282 shares of company stock worth $349,123.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

