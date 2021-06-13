Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) PT Raised to $6.00 at Raymond James

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Maricann Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.60.
