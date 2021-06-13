Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Lessened by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $222.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.45.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

